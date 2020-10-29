NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - Emilee Yawn is bringing a burst of color to Eagle Street in North Adams with her new store, The Plant Connector.

“I wanted to do something that would be vibrant on the street, that everyone would feel welcome in. It wouldn’t have to be just like an art thing or a retail shop, it could be kind of this nice bridge of both things," Yawn said.

Yawn is originally an artist and first moved to North Adams through Mass MOCA’s Assets for Artists program.

In addition to all the plants, her store features local products from artists and businesses and a small art gallery, where there is a display from the River Street Art Collective.

Yawn said, “It’s just sort of to show the relationships of how plants can inspire us, and of course we see that in art through landscape art and stuff, but it’s different than just landscape art.”

Yawn opened the store just last month, she said business is good, and she fells part of the local community.

“I think people have been wanting plants and they want a different shopping experience, more of a community-based experience. It’s been really welcoming, the community, North Adams is such a strong community here, so it’s been very supportive," Yawn said.

Yawn said she wants to start doing workshops and educational programs in the future, helping people care for their plants and building relationships with her customers.

Yawn said, “The idea is not just about buying a plant, but it’s more about creating relationships with plants. So as your plant grows that you buy from us, we’re going to continue the relationship and watch as your plants, you re-pot them, and they grow into other things.”