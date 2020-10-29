TAMPA, Fla. — In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about a full crowd in Raymond James Stadium for February's Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, the National Football League said it is considering a limited audience in the stadium for the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers' home stadium is hosting the title game, scheduled for Feb. 7.

With the NFL planning to limit capacity to 20 percent in the 65,000-plus stadium, that would allow for a little more than 13,000 fans for the game. Social distancing and masks will be required.

However, NFL officials said all of that could change depending on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in February.