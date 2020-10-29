Union Tavern at Seabreeze in Irondequoit is the latest local restaurant to close its doors after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Local restaurants are closing temporarily as staff members test positive for coronavirus



The Monroe County public health commissioner has issued a warning about the dangers of holiday gatherings with friends at bars/restaurants



To date, 1,200 applications have been completed by small businesses hoping to qualify for grants up to $20,000

The restaurant joins a list of other establishments that also made the decision to shut down temporarily after workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Char Steak and Lounge restaurant at the Strathallan Hotel on East avenue closed this week, with management saying a staff member who was working at the bar contracted COVID-19.

And the Genesee Brew House is back in business after undergoing a deep cleaning, shutting its doors last week after alerting its customers that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

During Monroe County's weekly briefing on COVID-19, the county's top health leader began with reminders about ways to reduce the risk of exposure at bars and restaurants.



"I don't actually believe that because there are cases in a restaurant, that it's the restaurants fault. Everybody is a grown-up who works in a restaurant, everybody can make their own decisions and occasionally when we slip up there are consequences," said Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.



Dr. Mendoza believes most patrons and restaurants are following safety guidelines but should also consider other measures that may help reduce the spread of COVID-19. He suggests restaurants and bars keep a log of customers including their names and phone numbers and dates and times of when they dined at that establishment.



"If we have to enforce, we will, and the health department is not a stranger to that. As you all know we close restaurants. We fine establishments if we have to. I'm certainly not afraid of that. But I really would like to see us get through this without having to take that step," said Dr. Mendoza.



There has been a growing concern among restaurant owners as they prepare for a long winter ahead and the shift from outdoor to indoor dining.

The county's small business grant program has completed some 1,200 applications from businesses that may qualify for up to $20,000 in financial aid.



"We want to see them open, I want to see them continue to be successful, but we have to do it safely. And we know that they need some additional support," said Bello.



But for some restaurants, it's too little, too late. They've already thrown in the towel and we’re not able to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.