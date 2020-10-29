SANFORD, Fla. — The planes are starting to fly into Sanford for this weekend's Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show.

It’s not too often you see 80 year-old planes overhead, but this weekend the Geico Skytypers are taking flight.

The Skytypers will perform several routines during the airshow. They also “Sky Type” giant messages with puffs of smoke. They can write three miles of messages in one minute.

The team flies six WWII-era North American SNJs, including the T-6 Texan variant, which were used as advanced training aircraft during the war, the group's website says.

Other military aircraft — both old and new — will be featured at the airshow, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which are headlining the event.

Over the course of two days, pilots will perform several routines for fans. And even the show is outside, organizers have had to limit the number of fans because of the coronavirus. They’re encouraging everyone to wear masks and socially distance while on the property.

If you want to go, tickets are still available at https://spaceandairshow.com​