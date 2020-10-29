ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The incumbent and a first time runner are battling it out for the seat of mayor in St. Cloud.

Mayor Nathan Blackwell has been the pastor of the Cornerstone Family Church for the past 32 years. Blackwell said that just because he is a pastor, that shouldn’t disqualify him to represent his community on the political realm.

“You gotta roll up your sleeve and get involved. Sometimes you gotta do things that people won't always approve of. I am just delighted that I can make a big difference in our city on a bigger scale by serving as a mayor,” Blackwell said.

Chris Robertson, Blackwell's opponent, has a real estate consulting company and owns the downtown St. Cloud Post Office. Robertson said his background in the economy will help him better serve.

“I’ve been involved in the community for many many years," he said. "What makes me the most qualified is I care about the people. These are my friends and family members. My heart is here and I want to make some good changes for the community.”

Blackwell wants to continue serving his community the way he has done for the past four years, he said. While Chris Robertson said he wants to represent a change for his constituents.