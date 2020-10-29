Erin Hundley’s Red Door Beauty & Wellness is one of the newest businesses to occupy State Street in downtown Schenectady. She started her business in 2014, but moved to this location in April.

“It’s about having your ducks in a row,” said Hundley, who was located on Nott Street and the Stockade before moving to State Street.

But her business has only been open for a little more than a month.

Hundley and her youngest child have asthma, so she took time to make sure she could welcome customers safely during a pandemic.

“I really wanted to make sure that I was safe first, and obviously me being safe is going to ensure the safety of my clients,” Hundley said.

Things have been going well so far for and it got better Thursday morning. She was one of 18 Schenectady entrepreneurs to receive the first round of COVID-19 small business assistance grants from the Community Loan Fund.

“This was just our way of helping small businesses stay afloat,” said Ron Gardner, the diversity and affirmative action director for the city.

He says this helps many minority or women-owned businesses who may not have been able to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

A quarter million dollars has been set aside for the grant, and only $121,000 has been allocated so far. The Community Loan Fund is still reviewing 17 other applications.



“These funds are essentially intended to help people reopen their businesses, be prepared to receive customers, and sustain them in the next couple of months,” said Linda MacFarlane, the Loan Fund’s executive director.

Hundley now works six days a week and only sees client by appointment. She says she’s planning to use this money for marketing and creating a website in order to grow her business.

“I’m really thankful that I’ve been able to kind of weather the storm,” she said.