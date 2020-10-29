ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida election leaders are encouraging people to post online about their voting experience this election.

What You Need To Know Experts say posting to social media about voting can encourage others to vote



Posting proof that you voted, rather than just saying you did, is more effective



Phones are only allowed in the polling booth, not the polling station proper

Talking about your voting experience can influence others to come out and vote as well, experts say.

“Right now I’m at Live oak center at UCF on campus and I'm about to go drop off my mail in ballot,” said University of Central Florida student Gabrielle Hagen in an Instagram video she made to document her first time voting. “This is huge, it’s my first presidential election that I’ve voted in."

She says nowadays it almost seems like your vote doesn’t count unless you post about it on social media.

“But posting it on your Instagram, your Twitter, your Snapchat, that just goes to further prove that you voted, and I like it I think I look important I look cool and voting is an awesome thing,” Hagen said.

But she’s not just doing it for the shares and likes.

Hagen says she hopes her posts encourage others to come out and vote too.

“I have followers, our Dems account has followers, so so many people can see that, maybe they were hesitant about voting,” she said.

Seminole County Elections supervisor Chris Anderson believes sharing about voting online helps increase voter turnout.

“Because if they’re willing to share their experience, and how good or great it was, then other people will be willing to take part in that same experience,” Anderson said.

He’s even had selfie stations put up at polling places, encouraging people to make social media posts about their experience.

“At every early voting location, and precinct,” he said.

But Rollins College assistant political science professor Pavielle Haines says many times people will post saying they voted when they really didn’t.

So she says posting that selfie evidence of voting can be critical to encouraging others.

“Especially if you post a picture that credibly shows, 'Hey I actually did go out and vote,' as opposed to just indicating that you did,” she said.

Hagen says she hopes her posts will encourage younger followers to want to vote, just like social media posts four years ago did for her.

“Last presidential election I was only 16, but seeing everyone vote, made me so inspired to vote in my next one, so I really hope we’re reaching not just our generation but the next one through social media and encouraging that voter turnout to be going up,” Hagen said.

One thing to note — When it comes to having your phone out at the polls you are only allowed to use it inside your polling booth.