But, the pandemic may force a few couples to take a detour from the wedding aisle to a courtroom.

“It’s exhausting,” said Kristen Barrett. “It’s distracting, it’s taken all the romance and joy out of wedding planning, and it’s really difficult to move on.”

Barrett and Joe Mahan hoped to get married at The Cannery in May. But COVID-19 put the Latham couple’s special day on hold.

With so many uncertainties during the pandemic, they turned down an offer to reschedule and asked for their deposit back - $13,600.

“We sent an email with copies of both cash checks saying we did not cancel, we did not sign a new contract, we’re not having a wedding with you, please send our money back,” said Barrett. “We copied our attorney.”

Months later and tired of waiting for a response, the couple decided to take their case to court. That’s when they discovered Kim Newton and Taylor Hoy in Colorado.

“It was really disheartening finding out that other couples are going through the same thing,” said Newton.

They say they paid $10,700 for an August ceremony at The Cannery.

Now, they’re also preparing to sue the partners in charge of Premier Wedding Venues - Barb Duffy and David Stirpe.

“We were able to resolve everything with all of our other vendors,” said Newton. “We understood that this is a unique situation.”

A sentiment shared by all of the couples, including Tim and Elyse Mascari in Syracuse.

“I feel for people,” Elyse said. “I try to put myself in their shoes, but he just has been so unreason-able and unresponsive.”

The Mascaris’ attorney says $8,150 was paid for a June wedding in the Gatsby Room.

“You gotta be kidding me, right,” said Bob Mascari. “You’re saying that if you take money and you don’t perform the service, you get to keep the money and not do the service. Their wedding day will never be what they hoped it was. But, ‘cause it didn’t happen is no reason you get to keep their money.”

”Nobody is trying to steal anybody’s money,” said Duffy. “We’re trying to do what’s right, but on the business side of things, we obviously have to survive as well.”

Duffy says these are unprecedented times, and disputes the complaints about a serious lack of communication. She says she was willing to find a solution, once the pandemic dust settles.

“We have several couples that we’re working with right now that decided to cancel their weddings,” said Duffy. “But, they took the high road and they’re just working with us so that we can start paying them back a little bit at a time.”

“All he has to do is put it in writing with the dates with when he’s going to pay us back and what amount,” said Mahan.

“We’re not trying to rake them over the coals if they’re struggling with money,” said Mascari. “We just want to come to an agreement.”

“We would make a concession,” said Newtown. “But in this case, we haven’t gotten any of that from Premier Wedding Venues.”

Newton says the first court hearing is next month.