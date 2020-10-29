In a new ad released Thursday, presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign pledged he will create a task force to reunite more than 500 immigrant children who remain separated from their families.

What You Need To Know Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pledged to create a task force to reunite more than 500 immigrant children who remain separated from their families



The former Vice President's campaign made the announcement in an ad released Thursday



According to a court filing from the ACLU earlier this month, 545 children are still separated from their parents



The ad's release came just before the nominee held a drive-in campaign event in Broward County, Florida, where nearly one-third of the population is Hispanic or Latino

The ad, titled “Separated,” features a promise that Biden “will issue an executive order creating a federal task force to reunite these children with their parents” on his first day in office.

&amp;nbsp;

According to a court filing from the ACLU earlier this month, 545 children are still separated from their parents as a result of the Trump administration’s 2018 “zero tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border. Lawyers also found at least two-thirds of the children’s parents have since been deported to Central America.

The number of children still separated was first reported by NBC News.

Biden’s new ad will run in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, according to a statement from the campaign.

The ad's release came just before the nominee held a drive-in campaign event in Broward County, Florida, where nearly one-third of the population is Hispanic or Latino.

Biden and President Trump addressed the issue of family separation in last week’s presidential debate, when Biden said it makes the U.S. a “laughingstock and violates every judge of who we are as a nation.”

President Trump defended the policy, saying the children were kept in clean facilities and “well taken care of.” He also said that his administration is “trying very hard” to reunite the remaining children with their parents.