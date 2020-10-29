OHIO — The research firm eMarketer expects e-commerce sales in the U.S. will be $794.50 billion this year—up 32.4% from last year. Experts believe it's being driven by the pandemic as many people have spent more time online rather than in stores.

And with the holidays coming up, companies are looking for help as orders have increased, and they're expecting an influx of deliveries this year.

Amazon wants to fill 4,600 seasonal positions in Ohio during the holidays, according to its website.

The seasonal positions start at $15 an hour, have pay incentives and benefits, and opportunities to stay with the company long term.

The jobs are available all over the state, from Cincinnati, to Columbus and Cleveland. Overall, Amazon plans to hire 100,000 workers total in the U.S. and Canada.

Meanwhile, the United Parcel Service (UPS) plans to hire more than 1,000 seasonal workers in Central Ohio alone. They'll be hosting two fairs on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3 at their local offices in Columbus, Obetz and Newark. These positions are for drivers, package handlers and helpers.

FedEx announced Tuesday it plans to hire 600 workers at its new facility in Plain City. They're also looking to hire 1,900 workers in Triad.

You can search for FedEx jobs by clicking here.

The announcements come as Ohio's unemployment rate still remains high at 8.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's down slightly from August, which was 8.9%. That's higher than the national average, which is 7.9%.