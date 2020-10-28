Like many places, the Utica Zoo needs support - and pressing pennies is a new way you can help.

What You Need To Know The Utica Zoo is requiring all guests to wear masks to protect other visitors, staff, and animals



The Utica Zoo has new animals, African Painted Dogs, to observe



Many events are coming up at the zoo



The process costs 51 cents, with 50 of those cents going to the zoo. It might not sound like much, but it adds up.

“We’re over $15,000 from people bringing their bottles and cans since the COVID outbreak occurred, and when you think about a five cent bottle or can, that’s a lot of revenue for the zoo. It’s really been helpful to carry us,” said Utica Zoo Executive Director Andria Heath.

They have some new animals, and the zoo will have another new feature soon.

“Excavation has begun for our new playground which will be installed by the end of this year, 2020. And it will be in full force, hopefully for kids to enjoy in 2021,” Heath said.

The zoo is requiring visitors to wear masks to help protect other visitors, staff, and the animals.

“If we have an exposure here, that would mean that our animal care staff may have to quarantine and then that would really jeopardize the care of the animals so we’re being extra careful,” she said.

The multi-month closure allowed some newer animals to become more comfortable in their exhibits, but also meant staff had to get creative to keep animals stimulated.

“Not only were they working here, they also had to pose as visitors a little bit for our animals so our animals could get stimulated and not have stereotypical behaviors, so they would do the visiting for us, in fact we took some of our animals out to see the other animals,” said Heath.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday rain or shine, except on Thanksgiving and Christmas. They have many events going on including Spooky Season this weekend and Night Prowls coming up.

Visit UticaZoo.org for more information.