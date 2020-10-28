TEXAS — If you’re looking for employment as the holidays approach, there are numerous opportunities with UPS, and a hiring event on Friday is the place to start.

The shipping company is looking to hire roughly 50,000 people across the country, and 600 of those positions are in the Austin area alone.

The Brown Friday hiring event will include virtual and in-person interviews, though most will be conducted online.

In order to get an interview, you must RSVP.

100,000 jobs – are you ready to claim your spot? Click below to complete an application and view virtual and in-person hiring events near you. #BrownFriday — UPS (@UPS) October 20, 2020

Available positions include warehouse associates, independent delivery drivers, and delivery assistants.

If your interview is online, you are asked to make sure your internet connection is strong, arrive in the virtual interview room at least five minutes prior to your scheduled interview, and have a photo ID with during the interview.

If you are interviewing in person, you are asked to wear a mask to your interview, maintain six feet of space between yourself and others, arrive on time, and bring a photo ID with you.

If you can’t make Friday’s hiring event, you can still apply for a position online.