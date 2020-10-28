BOONE, N.C. – In just two weeks, Tweetsie Railroad will be back open for Tweetsie Christmas. This now empty business will transform into a winter wonderland.

Employees set up nearly one million lights surrounding the track for the 20-minute train ride. Christmas music will also be on during that ride.



Entertainment Manager John Setzer says they have taken many precautions, like increasing cleanings, putting up barriers between customers and employees, as well as reducing capacity.



The biggest difference is the experience with Santa.



"The kids will be able to see Santa, speak to him, they will have the protective barrier between him. Kids can have photos made with Santa and we are encouraging kids to bring letters to Santa, since they wont be able to sit in his lap this year with social distancing. So bring a letter. We will have a little mailbox and he can read your letter​," Setzer says.



The park will be opening November 13 through December 31. They have added some weeknights to the list also.



They are advising guests to get tickets early due to reduced capacity. More information can be found here.