As Daylight Savings Time ends this weekend, meaning we “fall back,” we’ll get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Tim Hortons wants to help you adjust to the change, and get through the increased darkness.

You can get a free dark roast coffee, any size, from November 1-8 by placing a digital order, either via the app or online, or by scanning your Tim Horton Rewards card at a store.

This deal is only good when it is dark outside however, from 6 p.m. through 7 a.m.