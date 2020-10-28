SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Black Friday shopping is right around the corner, but it may look a bit different this year because of COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Stores won't be able to accommodate large crowds because of social distancing restrictions



Stores are requiring masks and limiting the number of guests inside



Some customers are avoiding stores and shopping online instead

For some, it's family tradition.

"We would actually just like have Thanksgiving at our house, at my family's house, so then after that we'd all go like as a family," said Donia Ibrehim. "I'll go with, like, my sister or brother to a few stores. Grab what I need. Like, I'll already know exactly what I'm going for. I'll grab what I need and then get right out."



But this year, Ibrehim and her family are having to make some changes to their usual Thanksgiving day plans.



"And now with the whole COVID-19 situation happening, I think I'd rather just do it all online — especially since I've seen, like, a lot of advertisements are saying that the same deals that are happening in-store are going to be happening online."



Shopping online comes with its own challenges. It's an easy way for people to get scammed. An identity theft expert says shoppers should keep an eye out for this when doing their holiday shopping online.



"What we see is there are often times fake sites setup or redirects that will take you to, you know, nefarious places. Just make sure, you know, always look for one of the things I say you know you're on a safe website if you look in the upper left corner by the URL, if there's a lock there you're good or you're pretty good that you know you're on the right site," said Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck.



Black Friday isn't just changing for shoppers — businesses are having to adjust too to keep their stores safe for customers. Meg Rather is the owner of Double Rainbow at the Van Aken District. She already has measures in place.



"Make sure we have a limited number of people in the store. And we always require that people wear masks," said Rather.



Over at Luster, also at the Van Aken Dstrict, store owners Robin McCann and Tamar Brecher are already putting measures in place too.



"We are limiting the store to six customers at a time and we ask everybody to sanitize their hands on their way in," said Robin McCann.



On top of safety, they also have to worry about having enough merchandise for customers, which has been a challenge since the pandemic started.



"Just in terms of the manufacturing — maybe they had to shut down because, well, their state required it. Or if somebody got sick they had to shut down the warehouses which meant they couldn't fulfill the orders as quickly," said Rather.



But the small business owners said they're adjusting the best they can, and are looking forward to serving customers the best they can.



"We will be offering our customers private shopping appointments during the holiday season starting in December," said Tamar Brecher.



Even though Black Friday will be different, Ibrehim said her family will find a way to still keep their tradition going.



"Maybe we'll just stay home and have more family time. And maybe we'll all have our laptops and sit in a circle or something and, like, shop together while we're, like, together at home. We'll come up with something. We're pretty creative in my family," said Ibrehim.