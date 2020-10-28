ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Management at the Union Tavern on Culver Road says the bar is closing temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

If you visited the tavern at the dates and times listed below, management says that you may have been in contact with that staff member who tested positive.

A social media post by the tavern says they have reached out to the health department, and are in the process of reaching out to guests.

The Union Tavern will be closed for the next few days. We have had one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. ... Posted by Union Tavern Sea Breeze on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Union Tavern also tells Spectrum News all its other employees are being tested and the restaurant is being deep cleaned.