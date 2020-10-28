ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Halloween is usually a good day for local nightlife, but this year won’t be the same. Revelers and small businesses must navigate how to operate one of the year's top drinking holidays during the age of COVID-19.

Temple Bar and Grille in downtown Rochester has experienced a rough couple of months.

Owner Mike O'Leary says it's even caused Halloween to lose some of its luster.

"We didn't even decorate this year for Halloween. Normally we would decorate to some extent,” he said.

Temple Bar and Grille intends to treat Halloween like every other day of the year during the pandemic.

"We're not expecting a big influx of business. We are going to enforce the rules. We are going to keep everybody safe. It isn't worth one or two nights of increase business to risk having to closing down for a couple weeks," said O'Leary.

While Temple Bar and Grille hasn't planned any special activities for Halloween, he feels optimistic that more people will come out for a few drinks for that Saturday night.

"Halloween is fun, maybe it will be a little bit of stress reliever for everybody that would be good thing if we could all relax a bit. I hope everybody stays safe and let's get through it together,” said O'Leary.