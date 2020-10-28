LAKEWOOD, Ohio — With the holidays just around the corner, brick and mortar stores in the Cleveland area are coming together to keep customers excited about shopping local.

What You Need To Know Independent store owners are giving shoppers incentives to support local businesses



The mission of Cleveland Shops is to help its members grow by raising awareness of the importance of shopping local



The collective already includes 40 Northeast Ohio area stores

Geiger’s outfitting store has been located in the heart of Lakewood for 88 years. Third generation owner Gordon Geiger says the store, and his family, has had to navigate through a lot of challenges.



“Through world wars and 9/11's and recessions and depressions and all the different things that businesses go through," Geiger said.



In May, the store reopened after being closed for two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Geiger decided it was the perfect time to get the ball rolling on an idea he’s had to support independent store owners. Launched just two weeks ago, “Cleveland Shops” is an organization of retail stores whose mission it is to help its members grow by raising awareness of the importance of shopping local and supporting Northeast Ohio retail.



“Everybody talks about shopping local. It's a good thing. It's the right thing to do. But, kind of like recycling, everybody knows it's a good thing and the right thing to do, but we don't always do a great job at it,” Geiger said.



The collective already includes 40 Northeast Ohio area stores.



“We can see doubling that in a year, maybe tripling that in two years. We’ve got jewelers, we've got clothing stores and outdoor stores like ourselves, we've got kids clothing stores. A couple, three of those. We have home decor home furnishings,” he said.



Geiger says those who shop at participating Cleveland Shops stores will be able to take advantage of special gift certificates, promotions, and discounts.



“Once people feel that same mindset and the importance of shopping local and the value of shopping local. The whole reason why everybody should be shopping local — that's to support your friends and your neighbors and everybody,” Geiger said.



Cleveland Shops gift cards will be available the week before Thanksgiving and can be used at any participating store. For more information, visit the Cleveland Shops website.