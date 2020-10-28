KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two city commissioners are going head to head for the position of mayor in Kissimmee.

Angela Eady has been in public service for most of her adult life. She is involved in organizations like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the Education Foundation, and the Mercy Foundation, to name a few. Eady says she cares about affordable healthcare and enhancing educational opportunities in this area. “I am a people person. I want to advocate not just for the city but for the citizens as well… For the betterment of both. I want to unite this city,” Eady said.

<video poster="https://pftp-data.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user-dat/21069/f37d8459327d8482dbb13c01f7f3393b.dat_l.jpg" width="598" height="336" controls="controls" src="https://latakoo.com/-/video/6964936/retrieve/video.mp4" type="video/mp4" ><img src="https://pftp-data.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user-dat/21069/f37d8459327d8482dbb13c01f7f3393b.dat_l.jpg" width="598" height="336" /></video>

The other candidate, Olga Gonzalez, started the nonprofit Church and Community Assistance Program in 1999 and has been serving the community since then. Gonzalez says her No. 1 priority is the working class. “I am going to continue doing the work, that’s my passion. My passion is helping the community, working with the people, and it gives me a purpose. And I will continue to do that,” Gonzalez explained.

<video poster="https://pftp-data.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user-dat/21069/953b87a9359c6c9caadcf08fb2fcb977.dat_l.jpg" width="598" height="336" controls="controls" src="https://latakoo.com/-/video/6964884/retrieve/video.mp4" type="video/mp4" ><img src="https://pftp-data.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user-dat/21069/953b87a9359c6c9caadcf08fb2fcb977.dat_l.jpg" width="598" height="336" /></video>

The current mayor, Jose Alvarez is not running for reelection. He has served two terms and therefore cannot run for reelection as Kissimmee’s mayor because of term limits.