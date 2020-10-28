NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents have arrested Anthony Steven Guevara, 20, of Naples, on charges of unauthorized access of a computer and altering a voter registration without consent. He is suspected of changing the voter registration of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, authorities said.

What You Need To Know The Florida governor's records were accessed via computer, FDLE said



Authorities began an investigation Monday



Anthony Guevara of Naples was arrested Tuesday night



Guevara was booked in the Collier County Jail on a $5,000 bond

After DeSantis learned his address in the Florida voting registration database was changed to an address in West Palm Beach, FDLE launched an investigation Monday. Agents discovered that DeSantis's voter registration address was changed via computer using a web browser and identified Guevara as the suspect, the FDLE announced. They arrested Guevara on Tuesday night.

FDLE says Guevara also attempted to change the voter registrations of Sen. Rick Scott, and pro-basketball celebrities LeBron James and Michael Jordan, but was unsuccessful.

“FDLE is committed to ensuring the voting rights of Florida citizens are protected, and we will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners in ensuring the security of our elections,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said.

Guevara was being held in the Collier County Jail on a $5,000 bond.