BIRMINGHAM, England — A police commissioner in England is warning families that cops might break up their Christmas gatherings if they violate coronavirus restrictions.

David Jamieson, the police and crime commissioner in West Midlands, told The Telegraph that police would investigate reports of violations and take the extreme step of shutting down the festivities inside homes.

“If we think there's large groups of people gathering where they shouldn't be, then police will have to intervene,” Jamieson said. “If, again, there's flagrant breaking of the rules, then the police would have to enforce."

Jamieson added: “It's not the police's job to stop people enjoying their Christmas. However, we are there to enforce the rules that the government makes, and if the government makes those rules then the government has to explain that to the public.”

He said police also are prepared to take action if tipped off about Hanukkah and Diwali celebrations that violate the restrictions.

As COVID-19 cases in England spike, West Midlands is under “Tier 2” restrictions, meaning residents are prohibited from mixing indoors with members of other households or “support bubbles” — two households joining up together to allow for visits.

Gatherings of more than six people are banned throughout England with some exceptions.

The United Kingdom is averaging more than 22,000 new cases a day over the last week — more than four times higher than its peak during the spring.

Jane Kennedy, the police and crime commissioner in the metropolitan county of Merseyside, which includes Liverpool, said her officers will, too, investigate reports of large family gatherings during the holidays.

However, Adam Wagner, a human rights lawyer, argued that police lack the authority to break up in-home gatherings.

“The police have no power of entry under the Tier 2 (or 1 and 3) regulations,” he tweeted. “They would have to be invited into homes to exercise their power to disperse gatherings … Or have a warrant.”