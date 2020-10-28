ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After four positive COVID-19 tests caused 50 students and staff members at Eccleston Elementary School to quarantine, the decision was made to close the school for face-to-face learning starting Wednesday.

While some of the quarantines will continue longer, the current plan is to resume in-person learning at the school for the majority of students and staff on November 3, Orange County Public Schools said in a joint statement with the Florida Department of Health.

The statement, released Tuesday night, indicated that the decision to close the school was made out of "an abundance of caution."

Eccleston currently has 225 students enrolled in face-to-face learning, with another 200 attending through LaunchED@Home.

"During the time between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, the entire campus will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected as the health and safety of everyone is a top priority," the statement said.