LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Mitch Abernathy's family has owned Abernathy Chevrolet in Lincolnton for three generations. So he knows a thing or two about the ebb and flow of car buying season.

What You Need To Know Dealerships say sales are up since the summer



Drivers are looking to upgrade to newer models



Unfortunately, the auto industry is behind on assembling cars after almost shutting down completely mid-March because of the pandemic

Abernathy says despite the pandemic, demand for cars is up. Since late summer, drivers have wanted to trade in their car for a new model.

The problem has been filling that need.

Back in mid-March, auto manufacturers, including GM, Honda, and Toyota, had came to an almost stand-still in production from the pandemic. As the industry has is trying to get to full speed, Abernathy's inventory on certain models is slim to none.

"Normally, a model we have 100 on the lot, we're now down to 30 to 50. And models we have usually have 20 to 30 in stock, we're down to none at all," says owner Mitch Abernathy.

His used car inventory is also low he says.

"Thats because normally, people trade in their car for a newer model, but since our inventory is low, fewer are trading in their used cars," says Abernathy.

He hopes the auto industry is able to soon run full speed, hoping to have a normal inventory on his lot during the first quarter of 2021.