ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — We usually don't talk about paranormal investigators or little ghost girls in our weekly Chef's Kitchen stories on Spectrum News. Well, today is a new day. We're getting into the spirit — literally — of Halloween by cooking up two of Ashley's of Rockledge Restaurant's most sought-after indulgences.

“Ashley's is on a national registry for haunted places," says paranormal investigator Stephen Kurtzke. He offers a ghost hunting adventure on Monday nights at the restaurant.

Chef Tony Birkmire has cooked at Ashley's for 11 years. "I've seen a lot of strange stuff," he admits.

So on the menu today: Chicken Walnut Salad and Shrimp and Grits.

Let's cook!

Chicken Walnut Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound cooked diced chicken

2 sticks chopped celery

1 chopped apple

mayonnaise (to desired consistency)

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together. Chill overnight to allow flavors to meld.

Creole Shrimp and Grits

Ingredients:

1 chopped onion

1 chopped red pepper

1 chopped green pepper

¼ cup bacon bits

3 cups diced tomatoes

Chipotle sauce

Heavy cream

Raw peeled shrimp

Prepared grits

American cheese

Directions: