ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — We usually don't talk about paranormal investigators or little ghost girls in our weekly Chef's Kitchen stories on Spectrum News. Well, today is a new day. We're getting into the spirit — literally — of Halloween by cooking up two of Ashley's of Rockledge Restaurant's most sought-after indulgences.
“Ashley's is on a national registry for haunted places," says paranormal investigator Stephen Kurtzke. He offers a ghost hunting adventure on Monday nights at the restaurant.
Chef Tony Birkmire has cooked at Ashley's for 11 years. "I've seen a lot of strange stuff," he admits.
So on the menu today: Chicken Walnut Salad and Shrimp and Grits.
Let's cook!
Chicken Walnut Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 pound cooked diced chicken
- 2 sticks chopped celery
- 1 chopped apple
- mayonnaise (to desired consistency)
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together.
- Chill overnight to allow flavors to meld.
Creole Shrimp and Grits
Ingredients:
- 1 chopped onion
- 1 chopped red pepper
- 1 chopped green pepper
- ¼ cup bacon bits
- 3 cups diced tomatoes
- Chipotle sauce
- Heavy cream
- Raw peeled shrimp
- Prepared grits
- American cheese
Directions:
- Sauté shrimp halfway.
- Add the chopped vegetables.
- Continue cooking until the shrimp and vegetables are cooked through.
- Add the bacon bits and diced tomatoes.
- Add the chipotle sauce and heavy cream.
- Cook until hot.
- Serve over prepared grits topped with cheese.