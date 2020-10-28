NATIONWIDE – In a year that is already seeing record voter turnout, a major retailer is doing what it can to ensure all of its employees have time to vote.

Electronics retailer Best Buy recently announced that for the first time, its stores will remain closed until noon on Election Day, November 3.

“With Election Day less than two months away, it’s incredibly important to us that our employees feel empowered to share their voices by voting. And as we said earlier this year, we’re doing more than ever to make sure all our employees have time to do so,” Best Buy’s website states.

The move is designed to give employees time to vote in person if they choose and have not already voted early. The company is also making accommodations for employees who work in supply chain locations, field offices, call centers, and customers’ homes.

In addition to adjusted hours, Best Buy is also providing paid time off for employees who volunteer to work the polls on Election Day. The company is also providing interested employees with information about how to sign up and what to expect.

“We are proud to partner on these efforts with the Civic Alliance, a non-partisan coalition of businesses focused on strengthening our democracy by supporting safe, healthy and trusted elections. This year, we also joined the Time to Vote initiative, representing over 1,000 companies across industries to encourage more than 4 million employees to vote on Election Day,” the Best Buy website states.