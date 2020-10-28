CLEVELAND — As cases continue to rise in Ohio, some restaurant owners have expressed fear over a potential of more regulations on businesses or even another shutdown.

The cleaning is constant at Pickwick and Frolic.

“Where does the challenge rank? Top. No. 1. I thought the recession was difficult, but this is a challenge for not only restaurants, but this society, this culture, this world we live in,” said owner Nick Kostis.



He says the Cleveland restaurant has spent thousands upon thousands on safety upgrades, like glass barriers, since the pandemic started. That includes the bathrooms.



"I changed all the faucets in the building. Fourteen of them. OK. That is just in the men’s and lady’s rooms. Upstairs and downstairs."



But with limited hours and seating for the restaurant and live entertainment venue, it’s been tough on Kostis and other restaurant owners across Ohio.



“We do employ a lot of single mothers (and) college students that are trying to get through school, but we understand, this is a universal problem," said Kostis. "In the approach to safeguarding everybody, we’re worried about who we are going to lose along the way.”



And despite rising COVID-19 cases in the Buckeye State, Ohio Restaurant Association President and CEO John Barker expects current restrictions on restaurants to stay the same.



"No. We really don’t anticipate any additional changes, because if you look at the data, there is no contact tracing data provided by anybody across Ohio that shows scientific issues with eating at a restaurant under these procedures.”



Barker says he’s been encouraging the state to extend alcohol sales to midnight. Hoping to help more restaurants generate an income during an already tough time.



“Well, it’s obviously taken longer than we’d like already, but we understand the governor is trying to balance all the input that he is getting," said Barker. “What’s happening is, when you do all the calculus, you realize keeping the restaurants open one additional hour or two additional hours doesn’t change anything. Because they still have to follow all the procedures that were in place whether it’s five o’clock in the afternoon, eight o’clock or 11 o’clock.”



Back at Pickwick and Frolic, where the kitchen sits quiet, Kostis says the current situation, has already been rough.



“General Motors can’t just operate without income. They’ve got to be able to sell cars. They’re got to be buyers for cars. If we don’t have buyers for our services, like General Motors, we will go away. And that’s the fear, and it means a lot more people without gainful employment.”



An industry fighting for survival, as cases continue to climb.