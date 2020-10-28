A big focus for both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is the future of health care in the country.

What You Need To Know



Trump would like to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, while Joe Biden wants to make some adjustments to the current policy he helped put in place during the Obama administration.

Currently nearly 2 million Floridians have ACA insurance, which, according to local health officials, has always had some flaws. Even before the Obama administration put the Affordable Care Act in to place, people who needed medical help have had a place to go.

“Where did people go that didn’t have insurance? Emergency rooms," Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty said. "I mean we have to accept everyone despite if they have insurance or not.”

Husty has been in the medical field for 40 years. He says not collecting insurance or payments from patients in emergency situations isn’t new.

“People who were uninsured frequently never got a bill," Husty said. "When I ran emergency departments we collected 44% of what we billed.”

When the Affordable Care Act came to fruition in 2010, Great Florida Insurance of Apopka president Steve Gensolin says he became a popular call to make.

“Really a large influx of forced customers in a way,” he said.

New customers buying a product that Gensolin, who has been in the business for 25 years, says was a similar product to what he was already selling but with a different name.

“With all the anticipation, all the preparation that went into it we really didn’t change much of anything at the end of the day," he said. "It was essentially another product that was offered, typically by the same companies we already had sales contracts with.”

Dr. William Silverman, who has been practicing medicine for 40 years, fears what could happen to those who currently have ACA Coverage as well as pre-existing conditions.

“Anybody who had HIV, cancers, chronic heart disease and if they lost current insurance companies, they would not be covered,” Silverman said.

Young adults from 21 to 26 years of age could also soon feel a financial sting or burden they may not be ready for just yet.

“They would wind up in a situation where they could be in trouble," Silverman said. "With the Affordable Care Act they are part of their parents insurance. With that gone you would have another group of people who would wind up uninsured.”

Whether you label the Affordable Care Act as "Obamacare" or something else, Husty believes both candidates are on similar tracks when presenting health care moving forward.

“Value-based reimbursement," Husty said. "Both sides of the isle like the concept, it's how is it put out there.”

Which no doubt had been a focal point for Florida voters this election.

“It does matter," Gensolin said. "There’s 1.9 million people who purchase plans through that, and possibly another half million who could purchase a plan there having lost their jobs during the COVID pandemic.”

Meanwhile, doctors who took an oath to save lives are hoping politicians will do the same.

“It’s about time they became statesman instead of politicians,” Silverman said.

But when voters go to the polls on November 3, the future of the Affordable Care Act is likely in the back of many minds.

“Health care is always a political issue until it becomes personal,” Gensolin says.

Of the 38 states that are using the Healthcare.gov platform for the 2020 benefit year. Florida ranks No. 1 in the country with 1.9 million people. Texas is second with 1.1 million, and North Carolina is third with 505 thousand.