CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Pierce and his brother, Neil, were both furloughed from their jobs at Capital Grille in Charlotte during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

After searching for new jobs and brainstorming businesses they could open on their own, the brothers decided to open a hotdog stand. It was an idea that came after their mom, Angie, made a joke about selling hotdogs on the side of the road.

They named it "What’s Up Dog", which is a nod to a joke from their favorite show, "The Office".

You can find the What’s Up Dog stand at the corner of Pecan Avenue and Bay Street in Charlotte on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. They've been selling hotdogs for about two months now.

“We’ve been getting a lot of customers that have been like, ‘Oh we see you and we’ve passed by you for the last couple of weeks, and we finally decided to come out and say hey’. So, that's all I can ask for”, Adam says.

The menu includes toppings like chili, mustard, and relish. There is also Granny’s slaw, a Pierce family coleslaw recipe handed down from Adam's grandmother.

What’s Up Dog caters events on weekends and the schedule can change week to week. You can find a copy of each week’s schedule on their Facebook page.