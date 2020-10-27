WORCESTER, MASS. — ​The coronavirus pandemic has affected some industries more than others, including the hospitality industry in Worcester.

When the pandemic began, the Hilton Garden Inn had to reduce two-thirds of its staff, but stayed open in a limited capacity as it served as host to the doctors and nurses working at the DCU Center Field Hospital next door.

General Manager KC Jones says between cancelled trips, meetings and conventions, they've lost a lot of business. But, he says they're optimistic they will get back to where they were pre-pandemic.​

"We still do get calls for meetings, we do get calls for weddings, even though it’s pushed back. We do see a rebound that is going to take place, it’s just going to take some time. It also depends on how well we adhere to all the CDC requirements, and how we do in the state with our exposure to COVID-19. It's going to be a long process, but we will get there we will be back," says Jones.

The Hilton Garden Inn's owners also have hotels in Springfield. Jones says they stay in close contact and all maintain the same standards in terms of cleanliness, and follow strict guidelines and procedures to keep their guests safe.