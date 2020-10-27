NATIONWIDE – The results of a new, expansive study suggest that employing herd immunity to combat the novel coronavirus may have little payoff.

What You Need To Know Study finds coronavirus antibodies decline as people recover



Tested 365,000 people in England from late June through September



Antibody decline could negate herd immunity approach



Dr. Anthony Fauci has dismissed herd immunity as a COVID-19 strategy in the U.S.

The study, REACT-2 study, which was conducted by researchers at Imperial College London and has yet to be peer reviewed, found that antibodies against the coronavirus declined as people recovered.

Researchers tested 365,000 people in England between June 20 and September 28. The study indicates 6% of participants had antibodies against the virus early on, but that number had declined to 4.4% in September.

"The downward trend was observed in all areas of the country and age groups, but not in health workers, which could indicate repeated or higher initial exposure to the virus, the authors suggest,” an Imperial College London article detailing the study says.

It has been suggested that herd immunity, that is, allowing a great many people to become infected in order to build immunity to the virus, may be a solution in the United States and elsewhere.

Experts say around 70% of a given population would either need to be vaccinated or develop antibodies in order for herd immunity to be achieved. The new study casts doubt on this strategy.

“This very large study has shown that the proportion of people with detectable antibodies is falling over time. We don’t yet know whether this will leave these people at risk of reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19, but it is essential that everyone continues to follow guidance to reduce the risk to themselves and others,” said Helen Ward, one of the lead authors of the study.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the foremost expert on infectious disease in the United States, recently referred to the herd immunity strategy in the battle against coronavirus as “total nonsense.”