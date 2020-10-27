It's been a long time coming, but construction is getting underway in St. Pete Beach for the city's sewer system.

“This project will allow our sewer system to handle anything that would happen, even if that thing got built completely. So we won’t have to do this again. All we will have to do is maintenance from now on," St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson said.

“What we are doing is just upgrading the system to a brand new system and connecting a pipeline to help move flow to another part of the island," said Daniel Gonzalex, Metro Equipment Servicde Inc.

Over the next 18 months, construction will take place along Gulf Boulevard, Gulf Winds Drive to Boca Ciega Avenue. The work on the sewer system also eliminates a moritorium on citywide renovation and new construction.

“The pent up demand for renovation and opening up new businesses, and expanding current businesses is really stacked up right now. There is a lot of action going on in our permitting office, and everybody knows that today is happening. And everybody knows in 18 months from now, we are going to open this thing up," said Mike Clarke, Public Works Director St. Pete Beach.

For local business owners like Matthew Dahm, this is great news – not just for his business, Mastry Brewing Company Inc., but for all St. Pete Beach businesses.

“You have to start from the ground up and this is literally from the ground up, and for us to see progress, ya know shovels are going, hitting the ground today. It’s the ground breaking and everybody is super excited," said Matthew Dahm, Mastry’s Brewing Co. Owner.

This project will create traffic delays and detours. The city said they will post detours as they become available.