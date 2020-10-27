SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — We’re now just one week away from Election Day, and already millions of people are getting out to vote early or send in their mail-in ballots.

What You Need To Know Around 133,000 mail-in ballots were requested in Seminole County ahead of Election Day



Of those, about 76,000 have been returned



RELATED: Early Voting: Myths vs. Reality

The USPS recommends sending mail-in ballots in no later than one week ahead of the election. But if you haven't filled out your ballot and popped it in the mail just yet, there are still plenty of options to make your voice heard.

“I’m here to vote,” said Jacob Rodriguez, from an early voting site in Seminole County.

Out one week ahead of the election, Rodriguez said he doesn't want to miss his chance to weigh in.

“Just don’t want to neglect my civic duty,” he said.

Seminole County’s early voting sites are staying busy ahead of next Tuesday's election.

“We’ve done about 3,000 people already today,” said Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson.

Vote-by-mail is already beating expectations.

Of the 133,000 mail-in ballots that were requested by voters for this November's election, more than 76,000 have been returned, Anderson said. That's already more than the county saw in all of 2016, according to Anderson.

But just because you requested a mail-in ballot doesn't mean you can't still change your mind about how to vote. Anderson said it's question his office fields constantly.

“'Can we still go and vote in person even if we’ve made this request?' And we say absolutely," Anderson said. "So I started to understand that OK, this is an insurance policy."

If you haven’t gotten your mail-in ballot yet, or no longer want to vote that way, you can still vote early or in-person on Election Day. But voters who have already receivd one are encouraged to bring their mail-in ballot with them to surrender to election officials, if possible.

Or, voters can fill out their mail-in ballot and skip the post office entirely.

“So, if voters have a concern about whether or not their ballot is going to be returned to us on time, drop it off,” Anderson said.

Counties have drop-boxes placed in different spots for voters to securely and safely leave their mail-in ballots without sending it through the mail.

Still, Anderson said he's expecting offices and polling locations to be busy next Tuesday.

But for voters like Rodriguez who don’t want to wait, voting early is a simple and fast way to make sure his voice is heard well ahead of time.

“Sometimes you get busy with work and stuff and Election Day comes and you miss out on voting, so I want to make sure I get it done,” Rodriguez said.