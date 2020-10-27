MILWAUKEE — New details are emerging from Foxconn’s plans in Wisconsin.

Related Stories WEDC Says Foxconn Can’t Receive Wisconsin Tax Credits Under Current Contract

In a new memo from Wisconsin’s Division of Executive Budget and Finance, it was revealed Foxconn is not making the high-tech LCD screens, despite the company saying it was going to be manufacturing them. In fact, this document states the facility “may be better suited for demonstration purposes rather than as a viable commercial glass fabrication facility.”

The Verge was the first to report on this story and its investigation found that many buildings on the campus in Mt. Pleasant are empty.

“Foxconn got a permit last month to change its large factory from ‘manufacturing' to ‘storage,’” The Verge investigations editor Josh Dzieza said in an interview with Spectrum News.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation recently denied millions in tax incentives for Foxconn, saying at the end of 2019, the company employed only 281 people.

According to the WEDC, the company did not meet the minimum number of full-time employees hired to work on the project and Foxconn also did not carry out the project described in its original contract.

“In the contract Foxconn promised to build a Gen 10.5 LCD factory project, a factory that would employ 13,000 people. Foxconn has said publicly they don’t have plans to build that facility. So they are not eligible for the tax credits the state was offering," said Secretary and CEO of WEDC, Missy Hughes.

The WEDC is working with Foxconn to renegotiate and is still thankful Foxconn is in Wisconsin.