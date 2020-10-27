It’s a six-figure scheme the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says landed a 32-year-old woman behind bars.

Hoai Tibma is accused of Second Degree Grand Theft for allegedly ripping off Amazon.

Deputies say, from March 2015 through August 2020, she created 31 accounts and submitted 42,000 returns – each time requesting reimbursement for shipping costs.

According to HCSO, Tibma reused prepaid shipping labels to make it appear as though she had paid for them out of her own pocket.

Deputies say each of the accounts she used was linked to her name and Tampa address.

"This woman took advantage of a loophole she discovered in the return process," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Through investigative means, our Economic Crimes detectives were able to quickly locate and apprehend the suspect. She was arrested without incident."

Hoai Tibma, 32 (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)