After sitting vacant for nearly a decade, the former cheese plant in downtown Ogdensburg is now one step closer to being torn down.

The city hosted members of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday for a look inside the building. The EPA will be tasked with removing some hazardous materials, including acids and whey, left behind.

The city, which just recently discovered the materials, wants them removed as soon as possible; as its fire department has already responded to numerous fires set inside the facility and there is concern for the community if those materials caught fire. Eventually the city wants to tear it down for redevelopment.

“It is definitely a good time to finally see something progressing here," said Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly. "It’s been sitting here so long, it’s definitely going to be a positive day that it is getting started."

The facility has sat vacant for so long because of a legal battle over unpaid bills and a breach of contract with the city.