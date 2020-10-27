ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With coronavirus case numbers creeping up all across the country, Orange County Health officials are encouraging families to keep Halloween safe, without sacrificing the fun.

In a lot of ways, they say to treat it like you would any other holiday this year, by avoiding large gatherings, maintaining social distancing, and wearing a mask.

But just like people get creative with costumes for Halloween, officials say to get creative with how you make it safe for the kids’ sake.

Justin Rowan and his three boys set off to pick out Halloween costumes.

It's a familiar routine, for what Rowan knows will be a much different Halloween.​

“We’re going to meet up with some of their friends, and try to walk around the neighborhood and kind of play it by ear," said Rowan. "We’ll see how many people are out and how safe we feel it is. But it’s a little bit up in the air this year.”

The holiday brings high spirits every year, no matter how old you are.

For those who’ve graduated from traditional trick or treating age, Dr. Raul Pino has these words of warning: “Halloween is every year. The pandemic is every 100 years."

So, Pino says, save the large gatherings for later.

But, he says for kids, you can, and should, keep the magic of the holiday alive without feeling spooked over safety.

“If you are walking in a familiar circle, if you are all in the same household, you don’t have to keep that distance because you don’t keep it at home," Pino said. "But if you are going to mix and match with other kids and other groups, you should be aware of social distancing and have hand sanitizer on hand.

“I think that we should make those sacrifices for them.”

For adults who plan on coming to bars downtown, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said there will be a form of open container policy allowed, so you can take your drinks outside Halloween night.​