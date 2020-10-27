FLORIDA — Immigration reform is one of the biggest both President Donald Trump and former-Vice President Joe Biden will face if they get re-elected or elected president on Election Day.

What You Need To Know Eugenia came to the U.S. from Guatemala 20 years ago



Now a mother of three children, Eugenia remains an undocumented immigrant



As of last year, the Trump administration had deported about 800,000 undocumented immigrants

Eugenia is one of those who will keep a close eye on the results as positions as both candidates have differentiating view on the issue.

Eugenia is an undocumented immigrant who came to the U.S. around 20 years ago from Guatemala when she was a teenager.

Eugenia now has three children in the U.S. who are all U.S. citizens.

She said she is concerned she and her husband could be deported and separated from their children but believes the journey she made two decades ago is still worth it.

“We would be living in poverty if we were still in Guatemala," Eugenia said. "Over here the children have so many more opportunities. They can learn English and go to better schools. Sadly in Guatemala we don’t have that opportunity.”

CIA data shows almost 60 percent of the Guatemalan population lives below the poverty line.

As of last year, the Trump administration deported less than 800,000 thousand undocumented immigrants according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Under the first three years of the Obama administration, more than 1.1 million undocumented immigrants were deported.

Former-Vice President Joe Biden apologized during last week’s final debate for the administration’s immigration policies.