One week before Election Day, more than 45% of Florida voters already have cast their ballots – and Central Florida is keeping pace.

Some 42.4% of registered voters in eight Central Florida counties cast their ballots by mail or early voting as of Monday morning, according to a Spectrum News 13 review based on data from the Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections. That compared with 42.8% of registered Florida voters who already had cast a ballot during the same period.

Early Tuesday, the Division of Elections updated its data to show that 45.7% of registered voters had voted by early mail or early voting. More than 3.9 million voted by mail, and more than 2.5 million voted early, the data said.

This comes as early voting continues to shatter records in the U.S. and in Florida, which last week broke its record for opening-day early in-person voting. That undoubtedly results, perhaps in large part, from voter caution about standing in long lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

And it comes as Democrats and Republicans dig in their heels over the choice for president. Perhaps no presidential race in recent memory has created as much division and bitterness as the one between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

“It does seem that voters are really eager to cast their ballots, on both the Democratic and Republican side,” University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett said.

As of early Monday in Florida, 42.5% of the early votes came from registered Democrats, compared with 36.6% from registered Republicans, with the rest from independents and voters who align with other political parties.

Democrats held a commanding lead in mail-in votes, as did Republicans with early in-person voting – both to the surprise of observers. Most of Central Florida and the state began early voting October 19 which continues through November 1, two days before Election Day.

“Usually Democrats would vote early in person more so than Republicans,” UCF’s Jewett said. He added: “It’s usually been Republicans that have taken a lead in mail voting, but perhaps not as surprising when one thinks about how much President Trump was talking down, talking bad, about mail voters. Apparently, a lot of Republicans listened to him.”

Registered voters in Sumter County have been especially eager, with 27.4% voting early and 34.7% voting by mail as of early Monday. Jewett said many of those voters could be residents of The Villages, one of the largest retirement communities in the country, with plenty of politically active residents.

President Trump spoke at a rally in The Villages on Friday, a week after Vice President Mike Pence spoke there. Their appearances there and elsewhere in Central Florida came as the Florida race tightened and as both candidates looked to capture votes in the Sunshine State’s crucial I-4 corridor. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, appeared in Orlando last week, and former President Barack Obama spoke in Orlando on Tuesday on behalf of Biden.

Because he’s trailing nationally in the polls, Trump probably can’t win four more years without again winning Florida. But after trailing in the Sunshine State, Trump has moved into a tie and, in at least one case, the lead, according to some polls.

In Sumter County voting, Republicans so far have far outpaced Democrats, especially in early in-person voting.

“Historically, that area leans Republican, but we have seen some signs that Democrats might be able to do somewhat better there than they did four years ago,” Jewett said. “It seems as if Democrats were more fired up (this election season) in Sumter.”

By Monday morning, more than 42% of registered voters already had voted in two other Central Florida counties – Volusia (44.8%) and Brevard (44.7%), according to the Spectrum News 13 review.

In the region’s biggest county, Orange, 46.6% percent of Democrats and 38.8% of Republicans had voted as of early Monday. Thirty percent of those with no party affiliation also had voted. In all, 39.5% of Orange County’s registered voters had voted by Monday morning.

“We certainly don’t know, among these early voters, who they’re actually voting for,” Jewett said. “We can just kind of make educated guesses … We just know that people who are registered support their party’s candidate, usually.”