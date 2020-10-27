VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A group of mothers were forcibly removed from Tuesday's Volusia County School board meeting after being trespassed for refusing to wear masks inside the building.

After delaying the meeting over an hour and half, the mothers were escorted out individually by Deland Police officers. During this meeting, school board officials are expected to vote on a permanent mask policy. The current mask policy is an emergency order that ends in early November, according to school officials.

School board members and attorneys asked the mothers many times to put a mask on, as required by district policy.

“We are out here to send the message that the state, the government, the county, the city and the school district does not own our children," said Rachael Cohen, one of the mothers who was removed from the meeting. "That we as parents and as families have the full right to say what happens with our children, especially in regards to their medical needs. Covering your face with a mask is experimental.”

The mothers argued that by putting a mask on to be allowed to speak at this meeting, they would be hypocrites. They said it goes against what they are fighting for for their children

“What is the long term health implications of a child wearing a mask from the morning until the afternoon?" asked Cohen. "It is not OK, it needs to be an option. If children come from families that want them to be masked, everyone has that right. We are not asking to take that right away, we are asking for the right to medical choice.”​

According to DeLand Police, seven mothers were trespassed from the meeting but none of them were arrested.