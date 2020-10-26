CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Whittich’s Candy Shop has been satisfying Circleville’s sweet tooth for 180 years, and Janet Whittich has been around for 40 of them.

What You Need To Know Whittich's Candy Shop faces year without Circleville Pumpkin Show foot traffic



Oldest, family-owned and operated confectionary in the country



Pumpkin Show usually attracts 400,000 people to town

“I married into Whittich's, we got married in ’77,” she said.

Janet is the owner and her grandaughter now works at the shop too, which is actually the nation’s oldest family-owned-and-operated confectionary, but, Janet said this year has been different.

“We usually have a booth on Main Street off Pickney Street plus the store here, so we have a very full schedule,” she said.

She’s talking about the Circleville pumpkin show that’s not happening this year. But, show or no show, the community is stepping up to help.

“We didn’t expect anybody to come, well, I thought people would probably come to town but we’ve been pretty busy for not having any pumpkin show,” she said.

Columbus resident Jackie Moritz said she traveled to Circleville on Friday to make some of her normal rounds.

“I know this is a huge money maker for the community and with everything being shut down, just trying to help when you can,” said Moritz.

And Janet said every customer counts, especially right now.

“We’re losing, of course, but we’re going to keep going we want to make sure we have what we can for the people who are coming but it is down from last year,” she said.

But with plenty of pumpkin ice cream, pumpkin suckers, and pumpkin gummies to go around, the group keeps on working.

“We’ve had a lot of town people, people just don’t believe there’s no pumpkin show so they’re going to come anyway and make sure,” she said.