WASHINGTON, D.C. — NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has confirmed the presence of water on the sunlit surface of the moon for the first time, the agency announced Monday.

SOFIA has detected water molecules (H2O) in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth, located in the moon’s southern hemisphere, NASA said.

The finding indicates that water may distributed across the surface of the moon, not just on the shadowy side, NASA said.

Concentrations of 100 to 412 parts per million, or about equivalent to a 12-ounce bottle of water, could be in a cubic meter of soil spread across the lunar surface, according to data published in Nature Astronomy. The Sahara desert has about 100 times the amount of water as that detected in the lunar soil, according to the report.

“We had indications that H2O — the familiar water we know — might be present on the sunlit side of the Moon,” said Paul Hertz, director of the Astrophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Now we know it is there. This discovery challenges our understanding of the lunar surface and raises intriguing questions about resources relevant for deep space exploration.”

NASA has been studying the presence of water on the moon for decades. When Apollo landed on the moon in 1969, scientists believed that the lunar soil was totally dry. Since then, studies using telescopes and missions of satellites and spacecraft have found indications of hydration in the sunlit regions but could not determine whether it was H20 or OH, its close chemical relative known as hydroxyl.