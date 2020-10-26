ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County man wants to know why no one would respond to a hit and run crash he was involved in.

What You Need To Know Viewer wonders why no one responded to crash he was involved in



Unlike other counties, Orange County Sheriff's Office doesn't respond to crashes



FHP says calls are prioritized

Admilor Neston was dropping off his nephew from football practice when his car was hit on Silver Star Road in Pine Hills back in September.

“(As) soon as he hit the car I stopped,” said Neston.

The people in the other car told Neston not to call police. The other car took off.

Neston called 911 and was transferred to Florida Highway Patrol.

“When they get on the phone they said, ‘Just wait there,’ they ask if anything is wrong, if anyone got hurt. I said, ‘Nobody got hurt, but my car did get some damage on it,' well just wait there our officer is like 2-3 calls ahead of you, there are going to come,’” Neston said.

Neston waited for three hours but a Florida Highway Patrol trooper never came.

Unlike every other county in Central Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t respond to crashes, instead handing those duties over to FHP.

Lt. Kim Montes couldn’t speak for this particular crash, but told us most drivers wait 15 to 20 minutes, however some may have to wait up to two hours.

“(We) have to prioritize calls by injury, road blockage and criminal activity,” Montes said. “If someone has a relatively minor crash, then they would have to wait. We always offer the option of self-reporting.”

Neston said more needs to be done to make sure crashes in Orange County are responded to in a timely manner.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina told Spectrum News 13 that he is looking into taking over responsibilities of investigating crashes in unincorporated Orange County, however that would cost an additional $2.5 million.

If you have a traffic issue or question, go to mynews13.com/trafficinbox and fill out the form.