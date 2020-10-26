WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Senate has voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, filling the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

What You Need To Know The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday



The U.S. Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Barrett to the nation’s highest court



Barrett will fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away in September



Barrett is the first Supreme Court Justice in modern history to be confirmed without any support from the minority party, and the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election

The Senate voted 52-48 in favor of Barrett’s nomination, with every Democrat voting in opposition.

Prior to the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called Barrett "one of the brilliant, admired and well-qualified nominees in our lifetime."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who voted against advancing Barrett’s nomination on Sunday, ultimately joined her fellow Republicans in a final vote of support. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was the only Republican to oppose Barrett’s confirmation.

Barrett’s appointment to the nation’s highest court comes after a contentious and partisan confirmation process.

Barrett is the first Supreme Court Justice in modern history to be confirmed without any support from the minority party, and the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election.

Before the vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned Republicans that voters that "the American people will never forget this blatant act of bad faith.”

"You may win this vote and Amy Coney Barrett may become the next associate justice of the Supreme Court, but you will never, never get your credibility back," he said. "And the next time the American people give Democrats a majority in this chamber, you will have forfeited your right to tell us how to run that majority."

McConnell said on the decades of battles on judicial nominees, "I understand my Democratic friends seem to be terribly persuaded by their version of all of this."

"All I can tell you is I was there, I know what happened, and my version is totally accurate," he claimed.

Not one to let the historic moment pass, President Trump will celebrate with a swearing-in at the White House. Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the Constitutional Oath, a senior White House official said.

Amy Coney Barrett to be sworn in at 9 p.m. on the White House’s South Lawn, restoring the Supreme Court to nine justices — Emily N-Go Vote (@emilyngo) October 27, 2020

In an interview with Spectrum News, Olivia Troye, a former advisor to Vice President Mike Pence and former aide on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, called this decision to host a ceremony at the White House "reckless."

.@OliviaTroye, a former adviser for the WH COVID Taskforce, calls tonight’s outdoor ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett “continuously reckless. There’s an outbreak in the VP’s office now. They are going to hold this event & show America once again that they just don’t care,” she said. pic.twitter.com/FkSsyGsA9Z — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) October 26, 2020

"Gathering people at the White House when there's significant exposure there and they've had several outbreaks this past month – within a matter of weeks – and they have another outbreak happening right now," she added. "There's a cluster there, within the Vice President's office. And then they're gonna hold this event and show America once again that they just don't care."

The 48-year-old Barrett likely secures a conservative court majority for the foreseeable future, potentially opening a new era of rulings on abortion, gay marriage and the Affordable Care Act. A case against the Obama-era health law is scheduled to be heard Nov. 10.

Democrats have collectively called Barrett’s hearings and subsequent approval a “sham,” decrying their Republican colleagues’ decision to push through a nominee so close to an election. Democrats fear that Barrett’s ascent will open up a potential new era of rulings on abortion, gay marriage and the Affordable Care Act, as a case against the Obama-era health law is scheduled to be heard Nov. 10.

But Republicans have defended their actions, excited by the prospect of installing a third Trump justice on the court and locking in a conservative majority for years to come — precisely what Democrats fear.

Several pre-election matters are awaiting decision just a week before Election Day, and Barrett could be a decisive vote in Republican appeals of orders extending the deadline for absentee ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The justices also are weighing Trump’s emergency plea for the court to prevent the Manhattan District Attorney from acquiring his tax returns.

On Sunday, McConnell said, “a lot of what we’ve done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election,” adding that unlike legislative actions that can be undone by new presidents or lawmakers, “they won’t be able to do much about this for a long time to come.”

The same day, Schumer slammed Republicans for being “willing to ignore the pandemic to rush this Supreme Court nomination forward” and urged Americans not to forget what transpired in the process.

“It is a travesty,” Schumer added. “A travesty for the Senate. A travesty for the country. And it will be an inerasable stain on this Republican majority forevermore.”

Throughout the hearings, both Barrett and her conservative supporters in the Senate maintained that despite her personal beliefs, the judge would not employ activism from the bench.

Barrett presented herself in public testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee as a neutral arbiter and at one point suggested, “It’s not the law of Amy.”

“She’s a conservative woman who embraces her faith, she’s unabashedly pro-life but she’s not going to apply ‘the law of Amy’ to all of us,” committee chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said late Saturday on Fox News.