Nearly 600 workers have been laid off from the Remington Arms factory in Ilion according to the United Mine Workers of America.

The union says 585 workers were let go effective Monday.

UMWA also says the company is refusing to pay severance and vacation benefits required under its collective bargaining agreement, calling the decision "a slap in the face."

The Remington plant was just sold last month to the Roundhill Group.

State Senator James Seward says these layoffs are part of the bankruptcy proceedings involving the previous owners.