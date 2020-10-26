TEXAS – According to an email to Texas lawmakers from the Joe Biden campaign, vice presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris will campaign in the Lone Star State on Friday.

It’s believed Harris will spend time in Houston.

The campaign stop is historic as it marks the first time a Democratic vice presidential candidate has campaigned in Texas since 1988. If you’re curious, the last such candidate to do so was Lloyd Bentsen, a native Texan who was on the ticket with Michael Dukakis.

The stop also comes at a pivotal time. Despite not campaigning in Texas, some recent polls have Biden tied with or leading President Donald Trump.

“Allow me to provide as a courtesy, the below in person travel notification for Sen. Kamala Harris which will be publicly released momentarily,” the email states. “Sen. Kamala Harris will be personally traveling to Texas on Friday - October 30. 2020.”

A poll released last week by Quinnipiac University indicates Trump and Biden are tied, each with 47% of the voters’ support.

A poll released over the weekend by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows Biden with a small edge over Trump, 48% to 45%.

Democrats have long seen Texas as a lost cause but the recent polling suggests it may be in play. Texas political leaders, including former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, have urged Biden to campaign in the state. The campaign has spent money on advertising in Texas, however.

Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, visited Texas earlier in the month, making stops in El Paso, Dallas, and Houston.

As of now, Trump has no plans to campaign in Texas, instead focusing on what his campaign has identified as battleground states.