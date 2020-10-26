Some exciting news for youth baseball and softball players in the Town of Clay.

The owners of Legacy Sports Park on Henry Clay Boulevard announced plans for a new indoor sports facility. Owners Jessica Haskins and former pro baseball player Melvin Dorta opened the outdoor park in May, which was known as Santaro Park for years.

They made improvements to the outdoor fields, which have hosted leagues all summer. New dugouts, backstops, netting, and a concession stand were added.

Now, construction has started on a 7,200 square foot indoor facility, which will include a field, batting cages, pitching areas, and bleachers. The goal for Dorta, who played professionally, is to lead clinics inside, while the facility will be a great venue for indoor training.

"For me to have a place for a lot of young talent, to be able to practice, get better, and have some instruction, to kind of have their dream true, it's exciting," said Legacy Sports Park Co-Owner Melvin Dorta.

Construction on the $500,000 indoor facility is expected to be complete by the end of the year. It is hoped that the facility can open by January 1.

