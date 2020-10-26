YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A group of women in Youngstown is continuing to foster community connections during the pandemic.

What You Need To Know Gals That Brunch Youngstown connects women with other women, businesses and nonprofits



The group celebrated its one-year anniversary Saturday, Oct. 24 with a Halloween-themed Mask-erade



Future events can be found at GalsThatBrunch.com

Katy Haybarger and Jessica Irwin transformed Provence Mills Event Center on Saturday into a spooktacular sight.



“This one is just supposed to be fun and quirky and kooky,” said Haybarger. “And it’s a little bit different than events we’ve done in the past.”



Saturday’s Mask-erade event marked the one-year anniversary of Gals That Brunch Youngstown, founded by Haybarger and Irwin.



“We’re not a non-profit organization,” said Irwin. “I wouldn’t even say that we’re a business. We’re just two women who wanted more for this community.”



With each event they host, the women have highlighted local businesses and charitable causes to strengthen connections within the community.



“I just saw such a need for us to highlight people in the community who have talent and skill and intelligence, especially the women in this community,” said Haybarger. “And wanting to help revitalize Youngstown in that small area.”



And cultivate connections with other women.



“We have a culture now of phones and disconnect, but we bring something different to the table,” said Irwin.



During the pandemic, gatherings for the group now look a little different with social distancing, masks and plenty of hand sanitizer.



Slavenca Marrari broke bread at a brunch event in the past, now she’s hosting the group’s Mask-trade at her new event venue in Girard.



“Seeing the turnout that they’ve had and the success that they’ve had from all of these previous brunches, and seeing the other businesses where they’ve held these events,” said Marrari. “They’ve just bloomed from there.”



The power of women supporting women is particularly moving to Marrari.



“It is very encouraging and being the mother of two daughters, it’s just showing them to follow your dream,” she said.



And helping build bonds to last a lifetime.



“It really touches your heart and pulls at heart stings to see that no matter where you think a person is in life, everyone’s hungry for connection with other people,” said Irwin.



Gals That Brunch Youngstown events are open to anyone, but tickets are required. More information is on their social media and at galsthatbrunch.com.



Saturday’s Mask-erade collected donations for The Lord’s Pantry and Full Spectrum Community Outreach.