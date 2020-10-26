SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — This election season, there's been no rest for today's Everyday Hero. Ellen Mayer views it as a time to act.

Ellen Mayer helps Seminole County residents with voting information



The former behavior therapist volunteers at Midway Safe Harbor Center



Mayer, a former behavior therapist and a 23-year resident of Seminole County, volunteers at Midway Safe Harbor Center to help others understand the power of their vote.

“Nothing is more important than having your voice heard through voting, so we are encouraging people to register to vote,” Mayer said.

“It’s important in every election, particularly during a presidential election. It is so satisfying. You to talk to people and tell them how important their one vote is.”

Even if they are already registered, Mayer provides them important information. For example, she reminds voters with vote-by-mail ballots there is an option people may not know.

“Here are the locations during early voting,” Mayer tells a woman in a car. “They have an authorized ballot box where you can drop it off in person. You can also bring your mail in ballot to the supervisors of election office during early voting.”

Her final message is, “Register, get out and vote. Vote as early as possible.”