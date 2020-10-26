OCALA, Fla. — Many community members visited the Ocala Police Department on Monday to pay respects to Chief Greg Graham.

Graham was killed in a plane crash Sunday morning, according to investigators. He was the pilot and the only person on board.

His duty car was pulled to the front entrance of the police department, where mourners laid bouquets in his honor.

“I wanted to teach them that when someone puts their life out there to protect us that we want to do what we can to say thank you,” said Joanne Greco, who brought her grandchildren to place an arrangement of yellow flowers on the hood of his car.

For many in the department, Graham's sudden death came as a shock. He was described as larger than life, a lover of adventure, a devoted husband and loving father of three. He served as Ocala's police chief since 2012, but spent nearly 40 years in law enforcement.

“He was truly a leader, he was a guy you wanted to follow, he inspired you to follow," Lt. Michael Sommer said. “He leaves behind a hole in a lot of people’s hearts and it is one that will be very hard to fill and will take a while for everybody to get over.”

Graham is expected to come back to this police department one final time. A police motorcade will escort his body from the medical examiner’s office in Leesburg on Tuesday. A department spokesperson said officers will be out here to salute him, before he is taken to the Heirs Baxley funeral home nearby.

Not many details are known about the crash, which is still under investigation. According to the FAA, Chief Graham was a certified private pilot. Documents from the NTSB also suggest he crashed this same airplane last year in South Carolina, but was not injured.