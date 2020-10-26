CALEDONIA, N.Y. — ​A family-owned foam fabrication company in Livingston County is getting in the personal travel pillow business. TSS Foam Industries in Caledonia has a new travel product that's 100% American made and designed to reduce hotel germs.

TSS Foam Industries in Caledonia is Western New York’s largest foam product fabricator. It's been in business for four decades. TSS is named for Sam and his sons Todd and Scott.

"Actually, when I started the company, I think Scott was maybe a year or year-and-a-half old and Todd was like 3. So that's how long ago we started. We're going on 47 years," said Sam DiLeberto.

TSS and the DiLiberto family fabricate custom foam packaging for anything from fine art, to instruments, headphones, military equipment and medical supplies like these gel pad cushions for wheelchairs.

"We have done work for $100,000 cameras, and violins that were thousands of dollars, and a lot of gun cases," said Scott DiLeberto.

TSS also does custom upholstery and bedding. Chances are you own something that was packed in foam custom made at TSS Foam.

"People don't realize we are here a lot of times. Even people in Caledonia. When they come up they are like, ‘wow, I can't believe you guys do all this.’ Yes, we do quite a bit," said Scott DiLeberto.

It's TSS Foam's latest product that dad, Sam, is super proud of. Sam's traveled a lot in his 47 years in the custom foam sales business. He jokes he’s a germaphobe and now more than ever during COVID-19. So he designed, and is manufacturing, the Sleep Safe Pillow for travelers.

"Going into hotels, I did not want to sleep on a pillow that somebody else has drooled into and done whatever to for thousands of times before me, so I started taking my own pillow with me," he said. "I designed a machine that eliminates all the air out, so that way in a suitcase or backpack it only takes up about the room of another t-shirt."

The pillow is fiber-filled with a cotton cover. When you're done using it, you can slip it into the blue bag and toss it out.

"It is in the forefront of catching COVID-19, or any virus off of surfaces, so this eliminates that when you go into a hotel you do not need to worry about breathing in someone else's germs," he added.

"I am very proud of this family business we have done a lot, a wide variety of things," said Todd DiLiberto. "We are always inventing something new, my father never stops, so there is always a project in the future, that is new to us so it is always interesting new taking place."

The Sleep Safe Pillow is available for purchase online. Pillows are two for $39.95 plus free shipping.